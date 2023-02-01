Ozzy Osbourne cancels shows, announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that his touring days are officially over.

In a message he called "probably one of the hardest things" he's ever shared with his "loyal fans," the 74-year-old "Prince of Darkness" explained health reasons were behind the difficult decision.

"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Osbourne explained in a statement.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," he continued. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

SEE ALSO: Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's disease

He then addressed his fans with tickets who have been waiting for his upcoming shows.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required," he said.

The artist went on to express how much he hates upsetting his fans. "Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know," he said in the statement. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

The former Black Sabbath frontman left the door open for other options that could allow him to "perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

He concluded the message by saying, "I want to thank my family......my band.......my crew......my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all."

Ticket refunds are now available at point of purchase, the message noted.