Search on for porch pirate who stole man's cancer medication

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10557289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News got a hardhat tour of the theme park designed for kids 2 to 12 years old.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A porch pirate was captured on camera stealing vital medication for a cancer patient in New Jersey.Justin Fairhurst recently moved to the area just to get specialized treatment, but on March 20, Ring video captured a thief stealing his packages."I lost some important medication for my treatment," Fairhurst said. "There were some time sensitive things that I needed."Every victim of package theft is a victim, but this time, that thief also stole costly hours from Fairhurst and further threatened his health.One of those boxes contained medicine that is helping him fight a rare and deadly cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia."It's a disease of the blood, not only of the blood and where the blood is manufactured, my bone marrow," Fairhurst said.Fairhurst and his girlfriend Nicolle D'Antonio moved from Miami to Jersey City to be closer to Sloan Kettering for his treatments."He is my life, he is my best friend, and without him I don't know what I would do, it's so important for us to stick together during this cancer journey and support each other through our love," D'Antonio said.She started a GoFundMe page to help pay his medical and prescription bills. Every drug is important, so they had to scramble when one box was stolen from the porch to make sure he had his doses on time."Being a young working couple in this type of neighborhood to have something stolen that means so much to his life-saving treatment was very heart-wrenching for us," D'Antonio said.Police have no identified the suspect, but he is described as a man about 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds. That day he was wearing red and black sweats.D'Antonio says days after the theft, the suspect returned and left the empty boxes.----------