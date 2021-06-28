High-ranking Pagans Motorcycle Club members charged in assault in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10821255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two high ranking members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club have been arrested for an alleged assault, Acting US Attorney for New Jersey Rachel Honig announced Monday.Honig was joined by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Susan Gibson; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Toby Taylor; and Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo."Pagans members Luis Arocho and Maurice Guzman were arrested today on the basis of a federal criminal complaint, charging them with aggravated assault in aid of racketeering," Honig said. "These charges relate to an April 2018 encounter during which they beat an associate of the Hells Angels."Arocho, aka "LuRoc," 43, of Keansburg, and Guzman, aka "Dawg," 51, of Newark, are accused of punching, kicking and beating their victim with an axe handle, resulting in significant injuries, at a gas station in Newark."Today's arrests are the latest in a long-running investigation into the illegal activities of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club," Honig said. "We have now charged 11 members of this outlaw gang with various weapons, drug-trafficking and violent crimes. Together with our federal, state, and local partners, we remain fully committed to combatting violent crime in New Jersey and prosecuting the members of the criminal organizations who are responsible for it."According to officials, the Pagans are an outlaw motorcycle gang, accused of racketeering that engages in narcotics, weapons trafficking, and violent crime.Honig also announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Nicholas Bucciarelli, aka "Booch," 56, of Brooklawn, with aggravated assault in aid of racketeering, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, arising from his alleged commission of a gang-related gunpoint assault in which an associate of the Pagans was attacked for breaking the organization's rules.Nicholas Marino, aka "Lefty," 75, of Williamstown; Anthony D'Alessandro, aka "Fugit," 55, of Williamstown; and Michael Dorazo, aka "Cage," 42, of Gloucester City; were previously charged by federal criminal complaint for their roles in that alleged assault.At the time of their arrests, Bucciarelli was the sergeant at arms for the Pagans' Camden County membership chapter, Marino and D'Alessandro served as the president and sergeant at arms, respectively, for the Pagans' Gloucester County membership chapter, and Dorazo was a member of the Pagans.Bucciarelli was also indicted for allegedly distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine.Officials say the Pagans have established membership chapters in numerous states and U.S. territories, including multiple active chapters in New Jersey.The investigation involved court-authorized wiretaps, the use of multiple undercover law enforcement agents, and execution of multiple search warrants at physical locations in multiple jurisdictions.Through the investigation, law enforcement seized 10 firearms and more than 800 grams of methamphetamine.The U.S. Attorney's Office previously announced the arrest of Keith Richter , aka "Conan" - the national president of the Pagans - in connection with his illegal possession of a firearm on Feb. 20, 2021. Those charges remain pending.Law enforcement officials also previously arrested the following individuals in connection with the investigation:Larry Ortiz, aka "Savage," 31, of Elizabeth; and Junius Aquino, aka "Jayo," 38, of Vauxhall; were charged with aggravated assault in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for their alleged roles in a gang-related shooting. On Oct. 28, 2020, Ortiz and Aquino allegedly shot at an associate of a rival gang while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike. The shooting was committed as part of an ongoing dispute between the Pagans and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.Aquino was also charged in a separate criminal complaint with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon in connection with a shooting that occurred three days later. On Oct. 31, 2020, Aquino allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle in Elizabeth.Law enforcement officers recovered seven .40 caliber shell casings from the shooting scene.On Nov. 5, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Aquino's residence and recovered, among other items, multiple .40 caliber rounds of ammunition and approximately 50 grams of cocaine. After law enforcement officers recovered the cocaine from Aquino's residence, Aquino was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. At the time of Aquino's arrest, he was the vice president of the Pagans' Elizabeth membership chapter.Ortiz was also charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On Nov. 17, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Ortiz's residence and recovered approximately 300 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was the president of the Pagans' Jersey City membership chapter.Daniel Hooban, aka "Jersey," 33, of Bayonne, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On June 29, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hooban's residence and recovered approximately 30 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm. At the time of Hooban's arrest, he was the sergeant at arms for the Pagans' Jersey City membership chapter.Glen Turner, aka "Glenny," 73, of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Turner is a said to be a longtime member of the Pagans. On Dec. 10, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Turner's residence and recovered approximately 450 grams of methamphetamine.----------