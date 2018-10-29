Pair steals cancer drug worth $12,000 from Staten Island apartment building

Police are looking for a pair of suspects who stole a cancer medication more than $12,000 from a Staten Island woman's apartment building

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are looking for a pair of suspects who stole a cancer medication more than $12,000 from a Staten Island woman's apartment building.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a residential building in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue and Saint Marks Place in St. George.

Authorities say the suspects entered the mailbox room and stole a package that belonged to a 28-year-old cancer patient.

It contained medication valued at more than $12,000.

The suspects are both described as white males, one in his mid 30s and the other around 50. The older suspect was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans. The younger man was wearing a blue bubble jacket, camouflage cap and gray boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

