Paley Center for Media reopens for unique gaming experience

"Our gallery spaces, lobby, the library, and even the theater offer very special, unique gaming experiences," said President and CEO Maureen Reidy.
The Paley Center reopened in December, but this is the first time Paley GX has opened since the pandemic hit two years ago.
The Paley Center is the leading non-profit cultural institution in the country for the intersection of media.
The re-launch includes a newly renovated studio, and all of the hottest games like NBA 2K, Madden, and Fortnight.
"When we launched Paley GX several years ago before the pandemic, this is a place where folks lined up outside and I know fans and members and the public have been eagerly the return and the re-launch of our Paley GX gaming studio," Reidy said.
Fans can get up close and personal with industry heavyhitters.
The free immersive gaming experience opened back in 2018, the post-pandemic demand is expected to be greater than ever.
"As an iconic, cultural institution it's just great to be back in person. The energy and excitement behind this, and we're expecting thousands of folks this weekend for a really special experience," Reidy said.
Reservations for entry and events are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome. Events are on a first-come, first-serve basis, with limited capacity.
For more information you can visit the Paley Center website.
