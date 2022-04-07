Arts & Entertainment

Paley Center for Media reopens for unique gaming experience

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC museum transforms 3 floors into a gamers paradise

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the next three weeks, the Paley Center for Media will be taken over and transformed into a gamers and virtual reality paradise - all three floors of it.

"Our gallery spaces, lobby, the library, and even the theater offer very special, unique gaming experiences," said President and CEO Maureen Reidy.



The Paley Center reopened in December, but this is the first time Paley GX has opened since the pandemic hit two years ago.

The Paley Center is the leading non-profit cultural institution in the country for the intersection of media.

The re-launch includes a newly renovated studio, and all of the hottest games like NBA 2K, Madden, and Fortnight.

"When we launched Paley GX several years ago before the pandemic, this is a place where folks lined up outside and I know fans and members and the public have been eagerly the return and the re-launch of our Paley GX gaming studio," Reidy said.

The lines are often down the block and around the corner for members and guests at the Paley Center. The Paley Center is the leading non-profit cultural insitution in the contry for the intersection of media, sports, and entertainment. Fans can get up close and personal with industry heavyhitters.

The free immersive gaming experience opened back in 2018, the post-pandemic demand is expected to be greater than ever.

"As an iconic, cultural institution it's just great to be back in person. The energy and excitement behind this, and we're expecting thousands of folks this weekend for a really special experience," Reidy said.

Reservations for entry and events are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome. Events are on a first-come, first-serve basis, with limited capacity.

For more information you can visit the Paley Center website.

ALSO READ | Yankees' Opening Day game vs. Red Sox rescheduled to Friday due to weather
EMBED More News Videos

The Yankees announced that their Opening Day game against the Red Sox has been rescheduled to Friday due to forecasted bad weather.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynew york citymuseumspaley center for media
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 man shot at American Dream Mall in NJ: Sources
Hochul announces 'conceptual' deal on $220 billion NY budget
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain ahead of sunnier skies
2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting
Family fights 4 years to get deceased dad's retirement benefits
Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined with COVID as Broadway fights virus
Show More
Cases climb in Manhattan as some fight NY, NYC mandates
Officials step in as Nassau County seniors get scammed
Giant gallery of Playbills goes up in Times Square
Connecticut Gov. Lamont tests positive for COVID
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
More TOP STORIES News