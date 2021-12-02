Arts & Entertainment

Ribbon cutting marks reopening of PaleyLand at the Paley Center for Media

By
Ribbon cutting marks reopening of PaleyLand at the Paley Center

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another holiday tradition resumes in New York City this weekend, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Paley Center to cancel PaleyLand last year.

The Paley Center is best known for its archive of radio and TV shows, but the non-profit organization also features screenings and panels with the stars and creators of some of those programs.

All of these activities will now resume.

The Center was started by the late founder of CBS, William Paley, as a museum and monument to the media world that he helped shape.

Those who are in charge now gathered in Midtown Manhattan to celebrate the holidays and the re-opening of their building.

The winder wonderland they made seems all the more magical because it marks the first time since March of 2020 the building has been open.

"I'm so happy to be back and officially re-open the Paley Center for Media and launch our favorite New York holiday tradition: PaleyLand," Paley Center President and CEO Maureen Reidy said.

It's four floors of holiday treats, and Santa was on hand to help cut the ribbon.

It's part of a tradition of fun and games that are designed to make the institution more accessible to the public.

The pandemic forced the center hold its famous panels virtually, including one honoring the cast and creatives of "The Wonder Years," reimagined for ABC.

Later this month, the stars will come out again in person -- and screenings in the state-of-the-art theater will include Disney Channel's "Christmas Again."

Scholars and enthusiasts will once again have access to more than 160,000 programs, including a radio program called "Focus On Youth" from 1978.

I was just out of college when I interviewed a legend, and in the archives, you can hear host Garth Ancier say, "Our first question for Barbara Walters is from Sandy Kenyon."

It's a tiny fragment of the legacy preserved and celebrated there.

"The Paley Center for Media is truly the place where media, sports, gaming and entertainment all come together," Reidy said. "There's something for everyone to enjoy here."

PaleyLand will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through January 6.

For more information and complete schedules, visit PaleyCenter.org.

