Hoboken dog greets elderly pandemic friend: video

An old dog can still make new friends

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, January 13, 2023 1:19AM

HOBOKEN, NJ (WABC) -- We have all heard of a pandemic puppy, but what about a pandemic-puppy friendship?

One woman in New Jersey captured the heartwarming moment between her dog and a neighbor they grew close to over the course of the pandemic.

In the video, Jackie Libertiny notices her dog Charli starting out of the window of their car in Hoboken. She tries to get Charli's attention, but he is laser focused on someone or something.

When Libertiny realized Charli's eyes were on their elderly neighbor AJ, Libertiny opened her car door to let Charli out to great her.

Libertiny told Storyful that she got to know her neighbor AJ when she offered AJ and her husband help during the pandemic.

