The famous Papya King shuts down after 90 years of business but plans to relocate across the street.

Papaya King closes its doors, plans to move to new Upper East Side location

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) -- When one door closes, another one opens.

After 90 years of business, New York City's iconic hot dog hot spot Papaya King is closing its doors. But it won't be for long.

Rumors of its demise had spread for months before the famous eatery at the corner of 86th and 3rd Avenue closed last week. The building's new owner reportedly wants to demolish the space to make way for a luxury tower.

Thankfully for New Yorkers, the next chapter of Papaya King won't be too far.

According to Upper East Site, the new location will be right across the street at 1535 Third Avenue, between East 86th and 87th Streets.

If that wasn't enough good news, workers told the website that the new location could open within a week.

