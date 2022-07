Massive water main break floods parking lots, impacts service in Paramus

EMBED >More News Videos As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 36-inch water main broke in Paramus overnight, flooding parking lots along Route 4 and affecting water pressure in several towns.The main broke at Spring Valley Road at Trinity Court at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, turning a nearby Kohl's parking lot into a raging river.Video showed water shooting high into the air.Veolia Water (formerly Suez Water) said it was a large, 36-inch main that broke.Crews were working to divert or shut off the source before repair work could begin.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.