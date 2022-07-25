Massive water main break floods parking lots, impacts service in Paramus

EMBED <>More Videos

Huge water main break impacts service in Paramus

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 36-inch water main broke in Paramus overnight, flooding parking lots along Route 4 and affecting water pressure in several towns.

The main broke at Spring Valley Road at Trinity Court at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, turning a nearby Kohl's parking lot into a raging river.

Video showed water shooting high into the air.



Veolia Water (formerly Suez Water) said it was a large, 36-inch main that broke.

Crews were working to divert or shut off the source before repair work could begin.

This breaking story will be updated.

MORE NEWS | Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
EMBED More News Videos

As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseybergen countyparamusnew jerseywater main breakfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Seven French bulldogs stolen from home on Long Island
Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service
3 people killed in fiery Long Island crash
5-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning at Brooklyn public pool
3 men rushed to hospital in NYC triple shooting
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Show More
Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
AccuWeather Alert: Near record heat
Newark city pools, cool centers closed on 5th day above 100 degrees
Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Brooklyn subway station
More TOP STORIES News