Massive water main break floods parking lots, impacts service in Paramus

The main broke at Spring Valley Road at Trinity Court at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, turning a nearby Kohl's parking lot into a raging river.
Video showed water shooting high into the air.
Veolia Water (formerly Suez Water) said it was a large, 36-inch main that broke.
Crews were working to divert or shut off the source before repair work could begin.
This breaking story will be updated.
