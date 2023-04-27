Parking garage attendant slashed after dispute with customer in Midtown

MIDTOWN, New York (WABC) -- A parking attendant was slashed on Wednesday after getting into an argument with a customer.

The incident took place at a parking garage on West 47th Street around 4 p.m.

Police say the parking garage attendant at that location got into a dispute with a customer, who then pulled out a knife during the verbal altercation.

The attendant attempted to grab the knife from the suspect's hand, which led to a laceration on the victim's hand.

The customer was arrested at the scene, and the parking attendant was treated for his injuries.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.