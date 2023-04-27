  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Parking garage attendant slashed after dispute with customer in Midtown

By WABC logo
Thursday, April 27, 2023 1:50AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDTOWN, New York (WABC) -- A parking attendant was slashed on Wednesday after getting into an argument with a customer.

The incident took place at a parking garage on West 47th Street around 4 p.m.

Police say the parking garage attendant at that location got into a dispute with a customer, who then pulled out a knife during the verbal altercation.

The attendant attempted to grab the knife from the suspect's hand, which led to a laceration on the victim's hand.

The customer was arrested at the scene, and the parking attendant was treated for his injuries.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW