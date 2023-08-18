Slain NYPD officer's widow begs parole board not to release his killer

NYPD Officer Thomas Ruotolo was killed by George Agosto on Valentine's Day in 1984 and his wife is begging the parole board not to allow his release.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The widow of a murdered NYPD officer is begging the parole board not to release his killer during a hearing Friday.

Late Officer Thomas Ruotolo was shot and killed by George Agosto on Valentine's Day in 1984.

At the time, Agosto was on parole for another murder and repeatedly violated his parole.

Now he is up for parole again and Ruotolo's widow, Mary Beth O'Neill, is fighting to keep him behind bars.

PBA President Patrick Hendry said it should be an open and shut case for the parole board.

"This career criminal is living proof that when you release a cold-blooded killer from prison, he can and will kill again," Hendry said. "This should be an open-and-shut case for the parole board, but unfortunately, we have reason to be concerned. At least 36 cop-killers have been granted parole since 2017. New Yorkers cannot afford to have another vicious cop-killer put back on our streets."

