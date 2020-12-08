Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree in New York City

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in New York City.

The incident happened Tuesday in the East Elmhurst section of Queens.

Police say the driver of an Acura MDX crashed into a tree at Ditmars Boulevard and 94th Street just after 9:15 a.m.

The male passenger died at the hospital.

The 26-year-old driver is in custody with charges pending, authorities say.

