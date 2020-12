Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree in New York City

EMBED >More News Videos Patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in New York City.The incident happened Tuesday in the East Elmhurst section of Queens.Police say the driver of an Acura MDX crashed into a tree at Ditmars Boulevard and 94th Street just after 9:15 a.m.The male passenger died at the hospital.The 26-year-old driver is in custody with charges pending, authorities say.