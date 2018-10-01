Passengers were taken off a plane at JFK Airport Monday night when a fire broke out in the wheel well on the taxiway.Delta Air Lines flight 420 was about to take off for Ghana when the incident happened at about 7 p.m.The fire was put out and passengers were taken off with mobile stair ramps.No one was injured.A statement from Delta says the flight aborted a takeoff following an airspeed warning indication and while it was taxiing back to the gate the brakes overheated.The Port Authority says there were no flight disruptions.----------