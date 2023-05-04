Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped in New Jersey woods

Hundreds of pounds of pasta were found dumped in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are noodling over a pasta mystery in Old Bridge.

More than 500 pounds of pasta was dumped in the woods last week, including ziti, spaghetti and other noodles.

A community advocate posted photos of the heaps of food along a creek in Veterans Park.

She says it's evidence of a larger issue of illegal dumping in Old Bridge, and a lack of bulk garbage pickup.

The town's Public Works crews removed the food, but there is still no word on who dumped the noodles.

