Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped in New Jersey woods

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are noodling over a pasta mystery in Old Bridge.
More than 500 pounds of pasta was dumped in the woods last week, including ziti, spaghetti and other noodles.
A community advocate posted photos of the heaps of food along a creek in Veterans Park.
She says it's evidence of a larger issue of illegal dumping in Old Bridge, and a lack of bulk garbage pickup.
The town's Public Works crews removed the food, but there is still no word on who dumped the noodles.
