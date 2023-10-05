Neighborhood Eats: Pasta Louise in Park Slope thriving post-pandemic

One woman got out her pasta maker and started selling pasta from her Brooklyn stoop during the pandemic, and she's still at it, but now with a cafe and thriving restaurant.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats heads to Park Slope, Brooklyn to highlight Pasta Louise.

Imagine that you're about to open your business and then the pandemic hits.

Allison Arevalo, Louise is her middle name and was her grandmother's name, got out her pasta maker and started selling pasta from her Brooklyn stoop.

Fast forward to now, she has a cafe and a thriving restaurant, and she's still making pasta.

We wanted to make sure to highlight their very special scholarship, the Pasta Rose Scholarship, in honor of Allison's sister Lenore who died of cancer.

It is named after Lenore's two daughters Jasmine Rose and Scarlett Rose and it is awarded to high school students in Brooklyn who have lost a parent to cancer.

They were able to give $15,000 to two students this year.

