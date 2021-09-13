Education

Paterson students head back to school after Ida's delay

By Eyewitness News
Students head back to school in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson Public Schools will welcome back students for in-person learning after having to delay reopening schools because of storm damage.

The district started with three days of remote learning as maintenance crews cleaned up the destruction left behind by Ida.

For most students, Monday will mark the first day of in-person learning since schools closed in March 2020.

Superintendent Eileen Shafter will welcome students back at PS 21, HARP Academy, Norman S. Weir School and New Roberto Clemente.

Joseph A. Taub School and Public Schools 20 and 24 are still being repaired from the storm's damage. Staff and parents will receive further details when these schools are ready.

Masks are required in all New Jersey schools.

President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations, making federal aid available for people in six New Jersey counties. Governor Phil Murphy said eight more counties are being considered such a designation, with FEMA touring Burlington, Monmouth, Morris and Warren counties Wednesday after surveying Hudson, Essex, Mercer and Union counties last Tuesday.

To apply for federal assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

