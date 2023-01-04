Paterson, NJ marks double-digit decline in shootings and homicides

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Paterson, New Jersey are celebrating a significant drop in gun violence over the past year.

Mayor Andre Sayegh joined Director Jerry Speziale and Acting Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro Wednesday to announce a double-digit decrease in shootings and homicides.

It's the first time since 2016 the city has since such a significant decline.

The leaders also touted recent efforts to get guns off the streets.

For the first time Paterson's history, over 200 guns have been seized each year for the past three years.

