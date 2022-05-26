Sports

NJ softball team reaches fundraising goal for Puerto Rico tournament

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ softball team reaches fundraising goal for Puerto Rico tournament

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A youth softball team from New Jersey has reached its fundraising goal to participate in a tournament in Puerto Rico.

Mayor Andre Sayegh and Paterson Divas Coaches Jose Crespo, Adrian Rodriguez, and Rony Martinez held an event Thursday to thank the community for its support.

A GoFundMe page to help get the U10 team to their scheduled games, with a goal of $15,000, was well over $16,000 as of Thursday evening.

The girls went undefeated and usually play in the region, but now it's time to spread their wings.

Their success has lead the city to approve $1.5 million for renovating their own field of dreams.

The trip to play in Puerto Rico will take place starting July 8, but the excitement in the city is already building.

The games are generally funded by parents and coaches, but the team was raising funds for airfare and lodging fees and additional equipment needed.

The 10U Team, comprised of 13 girls ages 10 and under, were undefeated champions in Fall 2021.

ALSO READ | Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
EMBED More News Videos

The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspatersonpassaic countysoftball
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
NJ officials declare Jersey Shore, lakeshores ready for summer
Adams meets with NYC business leaders in wake of subway shooting
Show More
3 homicides in 3 hours in Brooklyn, police search for gunmen
Car fatally hits 1-year-old girl, injures mother on Staten Island
Investigation into NJ school cancer link finds no radiological hazards
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy thunderstorms to kick off holiday weekend
Sandy Hook Promise urges vigilance of warning signs
More TOP STORIES News