4-alarm fire destroys multifamily homes in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire destroyed two multifamily homes in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as first responders battled the blaze at two residential buildings located at 790 East 18th St.
The Red Cross says it is helping at least six families affected by the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time.
Authorities are still investigating what sparked the fire.
