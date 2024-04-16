4-alarm fire destroys multifamily homes in Paterson, New Jersey

First responders are battling a four-alarm fire at two multifamily homes in Paterson, New Jersey.

First responders are battling a four-alarm fire at two multifamily homes in Paterson, New Jersey.

First responders are battling a four-alarm fire at two multifamily homes in Paterson, New Jersey.

First responders are battling a four-alarm fire at two multifamily homes in Paterson, New Jersey.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire destroyed two multifamily homes in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as first responders battled the blaze at two residential buildings located at 790 East 18th St.

The Red Cross says it is helping at least six families affected by the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Authorities are still investigating what sparked the fire.

ALSO READ | 2 law enforcement officers, suspect killed in shootout near Syracuse

The shootout happened upstate near Liverpool.

Anthony Carlo has the story in Washington Heights on the robberies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.