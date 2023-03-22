2-alarm house fire in Paterson causes delayed opening of local school

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm house fire caused a delayed opening at a Paterson public school Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. and engulfed the top floors of the home on Mercer Street.
No one was injured inside the single-family two-and-a-half-story home.
Firefighters were pulled from the inside of the building and had to perform an exterior attack on the fire.
Paterson Public School 10 had a delayed opening due to road closures in the area connected to the firefighting operation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
