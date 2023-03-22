Shannon Sohn reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene of a house fire in Paterson.

2-alarm house fire in Paterson causes delayed opening of local school

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm house fire caused a delayed opening at a Paterson public school Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. and engulfed the top floors of the home on Mercer Street.

No one was injured inside the single-family two-and-a-half-story home.

Firefighters were pulled from the inside of the building and had to perform an exterior attack on the fire.

Paterson Public School 10 had a delayed opening due to road closures in the area connected to the firefighting operation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ALSO READ | Gov. Kathy Hochul talks about challenges for women and breaking barriers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.