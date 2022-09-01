Paterson girls sports program gets $14K boost from Dick's Sporting Goods

The city will also use the funds for basketball, softball, and soccer

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- As the nation had their attention on one of the greatest athletes of all time, Paterson's mayor shared some good news about the future of women in sports.

Mayor Andre Sayegh announced Wednesday, that the city received $14,000 from the Dick's Sporting Goods Sports Matter Grant. The grant will support the recreation division's girls sports programs.

In addition to starting a girls youth flag football program, Paterson will use the funds for basketball, softball, and soccer.

In a press conference, Mayor Sayegh said on Title IX, "It was a major breakthrough in sports ... that's why, today we are proud to announce that we are receiving funding to promote more young ladies in Paterson getting involved in sports."

Without Title IX, no one would know the names or legacies of sports greats like Serena Williams, Michelle Kwan, or Mia Hamm.

Regardless of gender disparities in sports, there was a significant decline in youth athletic participation during the course of the pandemic.

The Sports Matter Grant will help to increase girls involvement in youth sports in Paterson. The grant will also help address the social and emotional impact of the pandemic.

The program was kicked off with a girls 3-on-3 tournament at Pennington Park on August 20. The city has more plans for outreach for all girls sports.

Paterson has worked with St. Joseph's Health and Rutgers University to implement the program.

Mayor Sayegh gave a tour of Hinchliffe Stadium after the press conference.

