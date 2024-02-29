Historic St. Michael's Church closes in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The bells still ring announcing a mass that is no more.

The final service at historic St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Paterson took place last Sunday where parishioners gathered to say so long and pray for a rebirth.

The church has served the city since 1929, when many Italian immigrants called Paterson home.

The last hymns sung and the last candle lit still rest in the well-preserved sanctuary, but a closer look exposes the damage that has become too costly to repair.

The Catholic Diocese of Paterson cited safety and budgetary issues in deciding to close the building on Cianci Street indefinitely as of March 1.

There are plans to restore the church but costs may be prohibitive.

There are other Catholic Churches nearby, and Paterson has seen a religious shift with its growing Muslim population.

Still, those who have called St. Michael's their church home feel the closing is a loss that can't be replaced.

