3 injured after 13 vehicles crash into each other in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were hurt in a massive pile-up of over a dozen cars in Paterson.

Officials say this happened on Overlook Avenue and McLean Boulevard just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

13 vehicles crashed into each other, including a tractor-trailer, a box truck, and several cars.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest details.

One person nearby says he narrowly escaped the crash.

Salt trucks later sanded down the roadways after the crash.

There is no word on what caused the pile-up. The three victims were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the midst of severe flooding and dangerous conditions caused by Monday's coastal storm.

