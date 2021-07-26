Man shot by stray bullet while laying in bed in New Jersey

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on East 23rd Street and Park Avenue in Paterson.
Police say arriving officers located a potential crime scene and a 35-year-old male victim from Yonkers, New York, who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.
ALSO READ | Gunmen open fire outside Queens home, striking woman inside
He was immediately transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.
Based upon the initial investigation, it was determined that the victim was sleeping in the residence when he was struck by gunfire coming from the exterior.
In addition, gunfire struck the outside of the residence and three motor vehicles.
ALSO READ | Woman struck in face with stray bullet inside Brooklyn apartment
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip