Man shot by stray bullet while laying in bed in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 35-year-old man laying in bed in a New Jersey apartment was struck by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted outside early Monday.It happened around 12:15 a.m. on East 23rd Street and Park Avenue in Paterson.Police say arriving officers located a potential crime scene and a 35-year-old male victim from Yonkers, New York, who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.He was immediately transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.Based upon the initial investigation, it was determined that the victim was sleeping in the residence when he was struck by gunfire coming from the exterior.In addition, gunfire struck the outside of the residence and three motor vehicles.No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.----------