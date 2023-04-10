Arrest made after Imam stabbed during prayer session at Paterson mosque

An arrest has been made after an Imam was stabbed at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An imam is in the hospital Monday morning after a stabbing during prayers at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey Sunday.

Faith leaders at the Omar Mosque say the suspect, 32-year-old Serif Zorba, has worshiped with them before, but is not a member.

Prosecutors say congregants fought him off and held him until police arrived to the mosque on Getty Avenue.

Imam Sayed Elnakib suffered two stab wounds to his back and is expected to survive.

Councilman Al Abdel-Aziz posted an update on his Facebook shortly after the stabbing was reported.

"I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition and wish him a full and speedy recovery. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time," the councilman said.

This is believed to be an isolated attack.

Zorba is charged with attempted murder and two different counts of weapons possession. He's due in court Monday to answer to the charges.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

