PATH Train service suspended between Hoboken, World trade for report of suspicious package

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 9:09PM
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There were PATH train suspensions on Tuesday afternoon for a police investigation due to a report of a suspicious package.

Officials said service was suspended between Hoboken and the World Trade Center.

There was a report of a suspicious package at WTC PATH Station. The station was evacuated and it remains closed for ongoing investigation.

The initial 911 call was for a pressure cooker left on a PATH train. The NYPD Bomb Squad is investigating.

Initially, Oculus was briefly evacuated at 2:47 p.m. it reopened at 3:02. p.m.

The MTA said 1 trains are bypassing WTC Cortlandt in both directions.

New Jersey Transit rail is cross-honoring PATH riders at NYPS, HOB.NJT Light rail cross honoring at NWPT, HOB, EXPL.

