PATH Train service suspended between Hoboken, World trade for report of suspicious package

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There were PATH train suspensions on Tuesday afternoon for a police investigation due to a report of a suspicious package.

Officials said service was suspended between Hoboken and the World Trade Center.

There was a report of a suspicious package at WTC PATH Station. The station was evacuated and it remains closed for ongoing investigation.

The initial 911 call was for a pressure cooker left on a PATH train. The NYPD Bomb Squad is investigating.

Initially, Oculus was briefly evacuated at 2:47 p.m. it reopened at 3:02. p.m.

The MTA said 1 trains are bypassing WTC Cortlandt in both directions.

New Jersey Transit rail is cross-honoring PATH riders at NYPS, HOB.NJT Light rail cross honoring at NWPT, HOB, EXPL.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.