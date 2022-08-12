Patricia Williams signs deal with BET+ for, 'The Ms. Pat Show,' a 20th Television Production

Williams said, "I don't mind being the underdog. So, when you knock me down, I know how to get back up and keep going."

LOS ANGELES -- The story of Ms. Pat is one of inspiration: Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 2, 1972, she has overcome many challenges. Williams tells On The Red Carpet, "People didn't expect me to achieve anything so I don't mind being the underdog. So, when you knock me down, I know how to get back up and keep going."

Williams was sexually abused at the age of 12. By the age of 16, she had two children. Under the street name "Rabbit," she sold crack cocaine at the age of 15. As a result of her drug dealing, Williams was incarcerated and served time in jail.

After she was released from prison, her caseworker encouraged her to pursue stand-up comedy. In 2002, she performed her first stand-up act at an open mic night in Atlanta. Her sharp wit and inspiring life story attracted the attention of TV executives and lead to the creation of "The "Ms. Pat Show." The series charts her journey from being a drug dealer and convicted felon to becoming a suburban mother. The show discusses topics such as school shootings, racism, and child abuse through the lens of an African-American family.

Despite the many obstacles she has faced, Ms. Pat has emerged as an influential voice that resonates deeply with the struggles that society faces today. Ms. Pat's story is one of hope and resilience. The cast and crew recently celebrated the show's Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series." Among the guests at the party, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson who told On The Red Carpet, "I admire the fact that she never gave up and like this resurgence of her talent and that you know she's confident and funny and wonderful."

Comedy star Patricia Williams has signed a multi-year deal with BET+ for her show, "The Ms. Pat Show." The show is a production of 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment. Season 2 premiered August 11, and it has already been renewed for a third season.