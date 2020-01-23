Police release updated photo of young boy from Brooklyn who disappeared 10 years ago

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Wednesday marks the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of a young boy from Brooklyn.

Patrick Alford, 7, disappeared in 2010 while taking out the garbage at his foster home at the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in East New York.

Police released a computer-generated photo and age-progressed sketch of what Alford might look like today at the age of 17.

Alford's family was from Staten Island, but he was placed in foster care after his mother was arrested.

At the time of his disappearance, Alford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityfoster kidsmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News