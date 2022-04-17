Son of famed novelist Paul Auster charged in drug death of infant daughter in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The son of famed novelist Paul Auster has been charged in the drug death of his infant daughter in Brooklyn.

Police say 10-month-old Ruby Auster was found unresponsive in her Park Slope home on November 1.

EMS rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined she died of acute intoxication from fentanyl and heroin.



Daniel Auster, 44, is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

