'Paws of War' helps soldiers reunite with dogs they rescued overseas so they can adopt them

The soldiers first encountered the dogs while on tour overseas.

Several U.S. soldiers on Thursday, were reunited with adorable pups they rescued while serving in Eastern Europe.

An organization called "Paws of War" brought the soldiers from as far as Colorado to Suffolk County so they could officially adopt the pets.

They found them hungry and afraid, and built shelter for them.

When they left the area, that's when Paws of War stepped in.

Thursday's event helped the organization raise money to rescue even more animals that will serve as pets for U.S. soldiers.