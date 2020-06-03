George Floyd

George Floyd protests updates: Peaceful demonstrations, less looting during a night of relative calm

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Peaceful protests continued in New York City throughout Tuesday night's curfew, but there were fewer arrests and less looting during a night of relative calm.

The NYPD used several tactics overnight to crack down on the looting that has plagued the city in recent nights, including arresting non-protesting groups of people after the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

If police approached those groups, officials say, many tried to run. Police say they found items like bats and hammers on those they arrested.

The NYPD is reporting 280 arrests.

Citi Bike also shut down its service overnight, along with Revel motorized scooters. City officials say looters were using the scooters to get ahead of protests, bring supplies in for vandalism, and scout out police movements.

Both services were deactivated before the curfew went into effect, and it appeared to work.

There were still some break-ins, but it appears the tactics curbed much of the violence.

The 8 p.m.-to- 5 a.m. curfew will resume Wednesday night and continue through Sunday.

Demonstrators continued winding through the streets throughout the night, keeping up the nationwide protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

"I'm surprised," said Risha Munoz, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where at points they were greeted with cheers and horns by onlookers in building windows. "I didn't think they were gonna let us go on, but we just kept on moving and we're not stopping."

"Something has to break, and it's not going to be us," said Evan Kutcher, one of hundreds of demonstrators who stood outside the Barclays Center chanting Floyd's name Tuesday evening.

Police began making arrests around 9 p.m. and shut down parts of the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan, blocking it off to huge crowds of protesters. The police department announced it would not allow vehicle traffic south of 96th Street in Manhattan after curfew, though residents, essential workers, buses and truck deliveries were exempt.

"We're going to have a tough few days. We're going to beat it back," de Blasio said.



Hundreds of people walked peacefully in large groups across Manhattan and Brooklyn long after the curfew took effect at 8:00 p.m., while clashes and looting remained largely absent from the scene.

In some cases, like at the base of the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges, police only blocked the path of the protesters but did nothing to arrest them, which led to a standoff on the Manhattan Bridge.
Cross streets were blocked on the Upper West Side where one group marched past the Channel 7 studios toward Midtown. They were trailed by police



Most streets into SoHo were taped off in a major law enforcement initiative to keep the neighborhood from falling victim to a third night of vandalism.

And for anyone who attempted to enter, officers standing next to taped off streets had a message - SoHo is closed tonight.

In some locations, officers started ordering people to move along, and began taking people into custody. Demonstrators who had been on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan were herded off, with parts of the roadway blocked off behind them.

"Something has to break, and it's not going to be us," said Evan Kutcher, one of hundreds of demonstrators who stood outside the Barclays Center chanting Floyd's name Tuesday evening. "We're here because something needs to change. We hear Cuomo and de Blasio everyday saying what's happening is unacceptable but with no actionable plan from them."

Other high profile areas like Times Square remained empty, access blocked off by police.



Looting appeared to be kept to a minimum with scattered reports in Lower Manhattan, but as of 10:00 p.m., there was nothing like previous nights.

Earlier, thousands of George Floyd protesters marched toward the mayor's residence, Gracie Mansion, where they remained peaceful and took a knee.

One demonstrator said if there is violence when they break curfew, he wanted Mayor Bill de Blasio to see it firsthand.

The unprecedented curfew in New York City on Monday did little to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops including Macy's flagship Manhattan store, grabbed merchandise and fled. Police said more than 700 were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday that followed another day of peaceful protests throughout the city over the death of George Floyd.
New York Governor Cuomo sharply criticized the NYPD's response to widespread looting across New York City on Monday night saying "the NYPD and mayor did not do their job."

Mayor Bill de Blasio shot back during a radio interview on Tuesday night calling Cuomo's comments "disgraceful."

"He dishonored the men and women of the NYPD in an absolute inappropriate way for any elected official who blames the NYPD while they were out there fighting on the streets in order to protect people, and I think that's disgraceful," de Blasio said. " I think he owes an apology to 36,000 hard working men and women who have been putting their lives on the line fo us."

Eyewitness News has also learned that effective immediately regular days off have been canceled for all NYPD full duty uniformed members. That means uniformed NYPD police officers are working seven days a week, 12 hour shifts, until further notice. This is not unprecedented. Regular day offs were cancelled for several months following Sept 11th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

