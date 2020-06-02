New York Gov. Cuomo criticizes Mayor de Blasio, NYPD on failing to stop NYC looting

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- New York Governor Cuomo sharply criticized the NYPD's response to widespread looting across New York City on Monday night saying "the NYPD and mayor did not do their job."

"I am disappointed and outraged what happened in New York City, that looting and criminal activity hurt everyone in the communities of the protests," he said. "The police in New York City were not effective in their job last night. Period."

Josh Einiger reports stores on the Upper East Side were vandalized by looters when the sun went down on Monday night.



Cuomo said the National Guard and State Police are on standby and remain ready to support the NYPD if needed.

At his daily briefing, Mayor de Blasio said the National Guard should not be brought to New York City, saying the 36,000 NYPD officers are best equipped to deal with this situation.

"When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes of it," De Blasio said.

Cuomo responded by saying he believes de Blasio underestimates the scope and duration of the problem.

"It was a disgrace," he said. "What happened in New York City was inexcusable."

Cuomo said he believed the NYPD could handle the situation because they have protected the city before in these situations.

"I believe in the inherent capacity of the NYPD if managed and deployed. That's what I think hasn't work. That has to be fixed and it has to be fixed today. Stop the looting," he said. "I do think the NYPD if well deployed wouldn't need the National Guard. They are trained to do this."

De Blasio called Monday's attacks on NYPD officer wholly unacceptable but said violence and looting were the actions of a few.

He also pleaded that protesters do so during the day-time hours and then go home.

Both leaders reiterated concerns that protests could lead to the spread of the COVID-19 and urged demonstrators to use precautions.




