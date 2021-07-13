Hero officers honored for rescuing baby peacock on Long Island

Pets & Animals

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- Two police officers were honored Tuesday for rescuing a baby peacock who was trapped between to large packing containers.

The rescue of the bird, known as a peachick, happened at the Milleridge Inn in June.

Nassau County ESU officers Tom Bruckbauer and Craig Bezmen were presented with the Feathered Friends Award in appreciation of their life-saving actions.

The rescue was more complicated than it looked.

"He was about four or five feet down with no way to climb out of that little hole," Bruckbauer said. "So we ended up using two high-pressure air bags, they are three-ton air bags each, we used two of them to create some space in between the two shipping containers, then we used a duck net just to get it in there and get him out."

The bird has since been reunited with its mother and the over 30 wild peacocks that have lived on the Millerridge property for decades.

