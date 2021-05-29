Pedal Share bike program helps people enjoy Long Island this summer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10673655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our half-hour special, "Destination Summer."

BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- What started in the village of Southampton as a way to get by the beach and back from the train has grown into Suffolk County's official bike share program.The program is backed by Bethpage Credit Union.It's a quick way for visitors to see communities on the island."We thought it was an eco-friendly way to get first and last mile transport to connect to different communities," said Chris Dimon, the Co-founder of Pedal Share.Bike racks are set up close to train stops to encourage users to take a spin around the village. During the pandemic, ridership took off."This gave a lot of families in the community a way to get outside and be healthy while safely distancing during quarantine," said Michelle Traynor, Bethpage Credit Union, PR Specialist.Using a free app called Bloom on your phone you can rent a bike in just a few minutes."Four bucks an hour, 34 per day, we have an annual membership," Dimon said.There are seven spots in Suffolk County. One in Babylon Village is right next to Argyle Lake."Our vision is to enrich the lives of our members in the community we figure this is a big vehicle," Traynor said."There would be no program without Bethpage," Dimon said.There are 1,500 bikes around Suffolk County and they are used on average for 43 minutes.----------