Groundbreaking held for new pedestrian bridge connecting Newark Penn Station to Prudential Center

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony in New Jersey was held for a brand new pedestrian bridge that will connect Newark Penn Station to the Prudential Center.

Officials say the bridge will increase commuter access to office and retail space in the city, as well as benefit neighborhoods that have limited connectivity to transit options.

Mayor Ras Baraka, Governor Phil Murphy, State Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, and Newark Municipal Council Members were all on hand at the new Mulberry Commons Pedestrian Bridge.

Officials said the project is a key piece of the city's strategy for development in the central business district.

The project is estimated to take between 18 and 24 months.

