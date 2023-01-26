Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Secaucus; driver detained nearby

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the crash in Secaucus.

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Secaucus, New Jersey on Thursday.

The victim was hit on New County Road at Riverside Station Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle left the scene, but a person believed to be the driver was detained nearby.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

New County Road was closed for the investigation. It is the main road to High Tech High School.

The Secaucus Police Department said, "One pedestrian suffered serious injuries and transported to Jersey City Medical Center. Vehicle and driver have been located. Investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Regional Crash Unit."

