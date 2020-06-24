Pedestrian struck and killed in Rosedale, Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing busy Rockaway Boulevard in the Rosedale section of Queens Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian was struck while crossing mid-block, near Brookville Boulevard, at around 3:55 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital
He was struck by a white 2015 Dodge Dart that stayed at the scene.
Rockaway Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Brookville Boulevard and Eastern Road.
