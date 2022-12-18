Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple cars on Grand Central Expressway: Police

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Investigators are working to identify a pedestrian who was hit and killed on the Grand Central parkway.

Police say they got a call just before 3:30 Sunday morning, near exit 10.

Officials believe the victim was hit by multiple cars while walking on the shoulder and trying to cross the parkway.

No abandoned vehicles were found nearby, police said.

Only one of the drivers who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

