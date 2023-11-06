Pedestrian, bicyclist struck by car that jumped curb in Brooklyn; driver in custody

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist and a pedestrian are in the hospital after a BMW driver jumped the curb and hit them in Brooklyn.

Officials say the crash happened on the corner of Halsey Street and Tompkins Avenue just before midnight Sunday.

Early Monday morning, the car was still at the scene of the crash, up on the curb with a shattered windshield. It was later towed from the scene.

Authorities say the 19-year-old pedestrian was critically injured and the 32-year-old bicyclist sustained a shoulder injury. Both were taken to the hospital after the crash.

"All I can say is too fast," one witness, Toni, said. "I saw the body fly."

Good samaritans reportedly surrounded the car after it jumped the curb, held the 20-year-old driver, and her keys as they waited for law enforcement to arrive.

A man who says his nephew was the bicyclist injured in the crash described the scene.

"He got on the ambulance, he's alright," he said. "She was definitely impaired, she was definitely under the influence," he added about the driver.

The driver was taken into custody with charges pending. Police say that speed and possible impairment were likely factors in this crash.

