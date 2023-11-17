David Novarro has the details on the accident.

Pedestrian, 60, struck by cement truck while crossing the street in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck by a cement truck while crossing the street in Queens Friday morning, police say.

Around 11:45 a.m., an unidentified 60-year-old man was crossing the street near Highland Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in the Jamaica section when he was struck, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.

The cement truck driver, 62, stopped at the scene and is being questioned by police.

There were no other reports of any injuries. No charges have been filed.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

