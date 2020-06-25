Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Parkchester

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV in the Parkchester section of the Bronx Wednesday night.

The unidentified victim was struck while crossing Beach Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

The man was struck by a light blue Toyota RAV4 that fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

