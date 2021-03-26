Car jumps curb, hits pedestrians after Brooklyn multi-vehicle crash

It happened at Flatlands Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in the Flatlands section just before 1 p.m.
It appeared at least three vehicles were involved, and video from CitizenApp showed first responders treating patients at the scene.
At least six injuries were reported, but it was unclear how many were pedestrians and how many may have been in the cars.
None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening, but three of them were described as serious.
This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny.com for the latest developments.
