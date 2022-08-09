6 pedestrians, including 3 children, hurt when car slams into building in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Six pedestrians, including three children, were injured when a car jumped a curb and careened into them and a building in the Bronx Tuesday.

It happened around noon on East 163rd Street and Prospect Avenue in the Longwood section.

Witness Jose Rivera tells Eyewitness News that the driver, a man, was trying to park when he lost control of the vehicle, apparently hitting the gas instead of the brake.

"He was parking, and as soon as he was parking, instead of him going forward, he kept on going back," he said. "And that's when the people that were online here getting food, they got pinned."

Rivera said he called 911.

"I ran to see if anybody was trapped underneath or behind the car, because it was pinned against the wall," he said. "I told EMS how many people were on the floor, how many minors."

He also says the driver may have tried to flee, but good Samaritans jumped into action.

"It looked like he was trying to leave the scene, but some people were holding him down until officers came on the scene," Rivera said.

He also described the injuries, which varied in severity.

"One lady, she was pinned against the wall here, because it pushed her against the wall," he said. "She was hurt, her whole back, her arm was bleeding and everything. Her leg, she couldn't feel her leg. The gentleman that was unconscious, he got hit really hard because he was passed out."

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

The Department of Buildings will evaluate the structural integrity of the building.

