Woman injures 6 victims after losing control of stolen car in Washington Heights: Police

Investigators say the woman, who claimed to be homeless, drove the car onto the sidewalk, slamming into six people and crashing into the R G Ortiz Funeral Home. Janice Yu reports.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released new information in the pedestrian crash that hurt six people, including two children, in Washington Heights.

Officials say the string of events started at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, when a 34-year-old woman lost control of a stolen car at Broadway and West 190th Street.

Investigators say the woman, who claimed to be homeless, drove the car onto the sidewalk, slamming into six people and crashing into the R G Ortiz Funeral Home.

Bystanders rushed over to help the victims. At least one of them was pinned under the car, officials said.

Officials say the woman got out of the smoking car and ran, before eventually coming back to the scene of the accident.

All of the victims treated for non-life threatening injuries at various hospitals. Police say two 3-year-old girls had bloody noses, three women had neck and back pain and a man hurt his leg.

Authorities say the driver was not intoxicated during the accident, but she is expected to face charges Thursday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.