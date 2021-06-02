Travel

Famed Peninsula New York reopens for 1st time in 14 months

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- New York City's famed Peninsula hotel reopened on Tuesday with all new luxury amenities to entice returning guests.

The first guests checked into the hotel just after noon.

The Peninsula New York on Fifth Avenue has been closed throughout the pandemic for the past 14 months.

The hotel used part of that time to develop new culinary, entertainment and eco-conscious features.



Some of the new reopening packages that guests can book include breakfast, parking and tickets to such cultural experiences like Top of the Rock and MoMa.

For its reopening, the Peninsula also curated new artworks by international artists.

"We've been waiting for this day and it's great to be part of the city coming back to life and bringing back this flagship property and being part of the community again," said general manager Jonathan Crook.

As part of the hotel's new reopening procedures, guests may check in and out at any hour of the day with no additional charge and the hotel has streamlined its cancellation policy.

ALSO READ | NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening its doors after 14 months
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the famed hotel preparing to welcome back guests for the first time in more than a year.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citymanhattanmidtownhotelreopen nyccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News