Famed Peninsula New York reopens for 1st time in 14 months

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10663522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on the famed hotel preparing to welcome back guests for the first time in more than a year.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- New York City's famed Peninsula hotel reopened on Tuesday with all new luxury amenities to entice returning guests.The first guests checked into the hotel just after noon.Theon Fifth Avenue has been closed throughout the pandemic for the past 14 months.The hotel used part of that time to develop new culinary, entertainment and eco-conscious features.Some of the new reopening packages that guests can book include breakfast, parking and tickets to such cultural experiences like Top of the Rock and MoMa.For its reopening, the Peninsula also curated new artworks by international artists."We've been waiting for this day and it's great to be part of the city coming back to life and bringing back this flagship property and being part of the community again," said general manager Jonathan Crook.As part of the hotel's new reopening procedures, guests may check in and out at any hour of the day with no additional charge and the hotel has streamlined its cancellation policy.----------