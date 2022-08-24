Disabled train in Secaucus causes major delays to rail service at New York Penn Station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A disabled train near Secaucus is causing delays to rail service in and out of Penn Station in New York.

According to New Jersey Transit, service in and out of New York is subject to up to 90-minute delays.

They say it's due to a disabled train resulting from overhead wire issues near Secaucus.

Midtown Direct service is being directed to Hoboken as a result.

NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at 33rd Street in New York City, Hoboken, Newark, and by NJ Transit bus and private carriers.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.