Penn Station LIRR Concourse upgrades focus of Hochul visit today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The work to transform NYC's Penn Station continues, and today Gov. Kathy Hochul will visit the transit hub to tout major improvements amid the billion dollar redevelopment project.

Video recorded last month shows some of the cosmetic upgrades to Long Island Railroad Concourse.

Gone are the low ceilings that were all-too-familiar to commuters.

The MTA says a new, innovative framing system allowed it to remove those low, "head knocker" beams and raise the ceilings to 18 feet.

They also got rid of retail stores to make wider hallways.

ALSO READ | Officials hope Penn Station redesign will help improve safety for commuters

The changes at Penn Station have not been limited simply to cosmetic upgrades.

John Mueller, the MTA's new police chief, says officers are focusing more on targeting quality-of-life crimes.

"What we're looking for is as much visibility from our officers as possible," he said. "When there is an issue that rises up, they're all over it. And when they're attentive to detail and quick to respond, the problems don't get out of hand."

This is all part of a push to lure back commuters at a time when the governor is trying to get even more office space built in Midtown.

Ridership remains at just 60% of pre-pandemic levels, as many people continue to work from home.

ALSO READ | New York lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent student loan forgiveness from state tax

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.