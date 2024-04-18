Suspect in fatal shooting of New Rochelle cab driver Andres Valenzuela sentenced to 20 years

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Korehisi Valenzuela fought back tears and had an interpreter translate her statement in court during the sentencing of the man who murdered her father.

Andres Valenzuela was killed two and a half years ago. Time has not eased the family's pain.

The Express City Taxi driver was off duty when he was found dead in the parking lot of a Westchester County catering hall.

Valenzuela immigrated to New Rochelle 40 years ago from Mexico where he served as a police officer.

A long-time cab driver, the 62-year-old was shot twice at the end of his shift while parking his taxi.

Three days later, New Rochelle police arrested Percell Ross Blakely in Brooklyn but not without a fight - a gunfight - at a Brooklyn housing project.

Surveillance video shows detectives firing at the suspect after he allegedly shot at them. One of the bullets shattered a window. Those detectives were in court on Thursday.

Blakely pled guilty to first-degree murder in February. He offered a brief apology to the family in court on Thursday while complaining that the sentence of 20 years to life was excessive.

In court, Valenzuela's daughter thanked everyone involved in the prosecution, including Sgt. Timothy Adrian who called it the most difficult case of his career.

