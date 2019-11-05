Person of interest identified in disappearance of New Jersey woman

By Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A person of interest has been identified in connection with the disappearance of a New Jersey woman, a law enforcement source told Eyewitness News.

25-year-old Stephanie Parze of Freehold was last seen around 10 p.m. Oct. 30 after she spent a night out with family to see a psychic in New Brunswick.

Cellphone records led investigators to scour Long Pond Park on Staten Island Monday, for any clues about what may have happened to her.

Freehold police said that her disappearance poses no threat to the general public.

Missing posters have been put up around the town of Freehold and the family is standing by to get any word on the woman's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.

