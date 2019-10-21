Person shot on Upper West Side outside NYCHA complex

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are on the scene after a person was shot on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
The incident was reported Monday outside a NYCHA building on West 63rd Street just after 4 p.m.
Officials say one person was shot at the location.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Few other details were released.
